Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11.

Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.

Mekhi Darville, 17, was killed in the incident that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Gonzales Police Department. They added that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing social media feud between two groups of juveniles.

According to police, Darville drove a vehicle that contained one of the groups as passengers. However, police said Darville was not involved in the feud and was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

