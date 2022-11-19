Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales

Jamal "MAL" Holloway
Jamal "MAL" Holloway(Gonzales Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11.

Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.

RELATED STORIES
Teen shot and killed following social media feud, Gonzales police say
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release

Mekhi Darville, 17, was killed in the incident that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Gonzales Police Department. They added that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing social media feud between two groups of juveniles.

According to police, Darville drove a vehicle that contained one of the groups as passengers. However, police said Darville was not involved in the feud and was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election
A suspected drunk driver caused a crash Friday (Nov. 18) on Louisiana Hwy. 22 near Helen Drive...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say
Rose Parade float
La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City