13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice, sheriff says

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 18.

According to Sheriff Rene Thibodaux, a 13-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while people were target practicing.

Officials have not yet released the name of the boy who was killed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sheriff Rene Thibodaux released the following statement:

Tonight, an awful tragedy occurred within our parish. A thirteen-year-old boy’s life was taken from being struck by a bullet that was discharged from a firearm by individuals who were reportedly target practicing.

I have taught gun safety to the youth in our parish for most of my adult life. I cannot stress the importance enough of knowing your target, the trajectory of a bullet, and what lies beyond that intended target. The family of this child will not be celebrating Thanksgiving or Christmas with their beloved boy. Please keep his family and our community in your prayers.

The investigation is ongoing and names & details will not be released at this time.

