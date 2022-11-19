Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament

LSU head coach Sian Hudson
LSU head coach Sian Hudson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18.

The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

LSU struck first in the 10th minute as midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale slotted home a cross from forward Angelina Thoreson from six yards out. The Seminoles equalized in the 21st minute as Jenna Nighswonger put the ball in the back of the net from 12 yards out before goals in the 52nd, 54th, and 79th minute from Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton respectively sealed the game for the hosts.

With the defeat, the Tigers finish the 2022 season with a 10-4-7 record.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Pete Richardson named finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson
Pete Richardson named finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
Southern Jaguars
Jags get back in win column with dominant win over Miss. Valley
Some Southern seniors celebrated their last home game in a dominating victory against...
Jags get back in win column with dominant win over Miss. Valley