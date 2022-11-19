No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18.

The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles.

LSU struck first in the 10th minute as midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale slotted home a cross from forward Angelina Thoreson from six yards out. The Seminoles equalized in the 21st minute as Jenna Nighswonger put the ball in the back of the net from 12 yards out before goals in the 52nd, 54th, and 79th minute from Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton respectively sealed the game for the hosts.

With the defeat, the Tigers finish the 2022 season with a 10-4-7 record.

