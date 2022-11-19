Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSP: Single-vehicle crash leaves two dead

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.(MGN)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to Troopers, the crash claimed the lives of Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar, and Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar.

Investigation shows Johnson was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed west on LA 16, when the Corolla went off the road, hit a telephone pole, and blew up in flames.

Reports show Johnson was not restrained and died on the scene.

Slaughter, the restrained rear passenger in the Corolla, was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Troopers added there was a third person in the passenger seat, but their identity remains unknown at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

(Left) Donell Francois Jr, Quentin Leonard ll
13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice; 2 men arrested
Jamal "MAL" Holloway
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales
Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election
A suspected drunk driver caused a crash Friday (Nov. 18) on Louisiana Hwy. 22 near Helen Drive...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say