LSP: Single-vehicle crash leaves two dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to Troopers, the crash claimed the lives of Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar, and Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar.

Investigation shows Johnson was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed west on LA 16, when the Corolla went off the road, hit a telephone pole, and blew up in flames.

Reports show Johnson was not restrained and died on the scene.

Slaughter, the restrained rear passenger in the Corolla, was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Troopers added there was a third person in the passenger seat, but their identity remains unknown at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

