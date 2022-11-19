La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.

“It is thrilling to be joined this year by our sponsors and to host these 20 Louisiana queens aboard the Louisiana float,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser. “All our efforts in the travel and tourism industry in Louisiana are focused on working with our local partners to drive visitation to every corner of the state. As I always say, if you can eat it, shoot it, catch it, or dance to it, we name a festival after it in Louisiana.”

Singer and Louisiana music ambassador Lainey Wilson is set to perform during the Rose Parade, officials said.

The Bayou State will also play a role in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24. The state is expected to have a float in the event along with a performance from New Orleans’ own Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

“We’re excited to return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade to showcase all the ways you can feed your soul in Louisiana,” Nungesser added. “All of our riders are an excellent representation of the celebratory spirit of Louisiana.”

