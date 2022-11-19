Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the Sou Lou restaurant around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light smoke coming from a wall near the patio area. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the flames were sparked by a patio heater that was too close to the wall.

The flames were brought under control before causing any major damage to the building. Officials said there were no injuries.

