Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

Fire on Perkins Road
Fire on Perkins Road(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the Sou Lou restaurant around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light smoke coming from a wall near the patio area. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the flames were sparked by a patio heater that was too close to the wall.

The flames were brought under control before causing any major damage to the building. Officials said there were no injuries.

