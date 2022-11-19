Expect a soggy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are starting out this Saturday morning well above freezing, which is important because of the showers we’ll see off and on throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 19 (wafb)

No icing is expected, but it’ll remain cool today with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Rain amounts will be manageable, and no thunderstorms are forecast, we’ll have light rain showers periodically.

The LSU vs UAB game doesn’t look great with mainly cloudy, cold, and damp conditions, and a few lingering showers possible. Sunday will be the better weather day of the two, dry and partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Next week, we’ll have a few small rain chances Monday and again Wednesday, highs still below seasonal levels, but a warming trend will ensue midweek. Highs on Wednesday will get to the mid 60s, with upper 60s expected on Thanksgiving Thursday. There is a chance of a few showers on Thanksgiving but that could certainly change between now and then.

