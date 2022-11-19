Facebook
Expect a soggy Saturday

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, November 19.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are starting out this Saturday morning well above freezing, which is important because of the showers we’ll see off and on throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 19
No icing is expected, but it’ll remain cool today with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 19
Rain amounts will be manageable, and no thunderstorms are forecast, we’ll have light rain showers periodically.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 19
The LSU vs UAB game doesn’t look great with mainly cloudy, cold, and damp conditions, and a few lingering showers possible. Sunday will be the better weather day of the two, dry and partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 19
Next week, we’ll have a few small rain chances Monday and again Wednesday, highs still below seasonal levels, but a warming trend will ensue midweek. Highs on Wednesday will get to the mid 60s, with upper 60s expected on Thanksgiving Thursday. There is a chance of a few showers on Thanksgiving but that could certainly change between now and then.

