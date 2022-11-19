EBRP Juvenile Court celebrates National Adoption Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of national adoption day, groups are bringing awareness to more than 400,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States.

Several Baton Rouge families finalized their adoptions, giving many children a permanent home.

“We have too many kids who need permanent forever families. We also have a lot of families who are looking to bring them into their heart and their homes,” said Judge Gail Grover, a Juvenile Court Judge.

There were many tears shed at the East Baton Rouge Parish juvenile court, several families ready to begin their new lives.

“It kind of feels surreal. You feel like you have a weight lifted off of your shoulders. She’s really ours, we’re really a family,” said Emily Stevens, an adoptive parent.

Although the adoption process has been finalized, Judge Adam Haney says the real work starts now.

“The hard work happens next for the families. The court is generally out of it so they’re going to go forward with stuff that normal families go through,” said Judge Adam Haney.

