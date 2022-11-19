Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - That cold weather not stopping anyone from coming out to remember a teen who was killed when he got caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. Friday evening, the friends and family of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville gathered to pay their respects.

A brother to some and a friend to many. 17-year-old Mekhi Darville’s life was tragically cut short after a football game a week ago when he was shot outside a local convenient store on South Burnside Avenue. On Friday those closest to him could have done anything with their Friday night and decided to gather in remembrance of their beloved friend and classmate. Lines of trucks lined up in the parking lot outside of Cabela’s in Gonzalez.

“He loved fast cars, and he loved trucks. What we’re trying to do is get a big memorial and have everybody come over and show love for him cuz we all miss him,” said Mekhi’s friend Garrett Burgess.

“I didn’t think that he had this many family behind him 24/7 this honestly crazy to me,” said another friend Eli Turner.

Trying to make sense of what happened, folks say it’s unbelievable a dispute between two groups from St. Amant High and East Ascension High would end with someone’s life being taken away.

Especially someone who was not even involved.

“I’m driving his car. It’s really impacted me, like my heart wants to jump out my chest, I want to break down and cry. But I went to church on Sunday cuz he always told me to go to church. So, I went to church, and I felt a hand touch me and it said don’t cry, keep your head up. And after that I held myself together and tried to be as strong as I could and do what he loves to do, drive his car,” said Cole Decuir, a close friend of Mekhi.

After a few shared words and a moment of silence, balloons resembling Mekhi’s spirit were set free.

“It does make an impact on it that it’s a healing process on the way. It does make it a little easier, but nothing will take the place of my son,” said Mekhi’s mother Tomeka Beaureau.

Police are still investigating what happened and expect to make arrests soon.

