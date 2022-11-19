Baton Rouge man sentenced in federal court for involvement in dog-fighting ring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 17, to a year in federal prison for having dogs he planned to fight, according to the US Department of Justice.

Officials said Aquintas Singleton, 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for “possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture.” They added he pleaded guilty on July 12 before Judge Shelly Dick for having 17 dogs to be used in a dog fighting ring.

Information provided by US Department of Justice:

According to court documents, law enforcement agents became aware of Singleton’s involvement in an interstate dog-fighting ring in 2017. Beginning in the summer of 2017 - as recorded through court-authorized wiretaps - Singleton had various telephone conversations with other dogfighters to discuss the results of fights held in Louisiana and Georgia. They also discussed upcoming matches and the stakes they would wager in those dogfights. The details of these conversations included strategies and plans for how to breed, market, house, train and prepare dogs for dogfights. Based on these calls and other information, law enforcement agents expanded their investigation.

On Oct. 24, 2017, agents searched the defendant’s residence in Baton Rouge where they found seventeen pitbull-type dogs. They were kept separated from one another and restrained with heavy chains and weighted dog collars, or kept in rudimentary cages. Many of the dogs exhibited scars or fresh wounds consistent with dog fighting. Agents found a file box containing breed information, breeding papers, breed magazines, and dog registration papers. Agents also found Dexamethasone - a diuretic used to achieve proper weight in preparation for the dogfights - and other dog-fighting paraphernalia.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.