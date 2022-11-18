Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

White Light Night to light up Mid City

White Light Night
White Light Night(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Mid City’s favorite festivals is making a comeback this weekend.

The 25th annual White Light Night event will take place Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 60 participating businesses.

The art festival stretches from the intersection of Government Street and Jefferson Highway to the Family and Youth Service Center past the Electric Depot.

It will feature live music, tasty food from unique restaurants in the area, a chance to meet local artists and more.

Organizers say attendees should keep in mind there won’t be any shuttles this year. You’ll have to park at participating businesses and walk or bike ride to the places you’d like to visit.

You can view an interactive map here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rouses on Lee Dr.
New Orleans Saints teaming up with Rouses to tackle hunger for Greater BR Food Bank
See more than 100,000 twinkle lights at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display
Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General
YOUR HEALTH: Veterans and traumatic brain injury; Healing headaches
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
First freeze for many