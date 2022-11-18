White Light Night to light up Mid City tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Mid City’s favorite festivals is making a comeback this weekend.

The 25th annual White Light Night event will take place Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 60 participating businesses.

The art festival stretches from the intersection of Government Street and Jefferson Highway to the Family and Youth Service Center past the Electric Depot.

It will feature live music, tasty food from unique restaurants in the area, a chance to meet local artists and more.

Organizers say attendees should keep in mind there won’t be any shuttles this year. You’ll have to park at participating businesses and walk or bike ride to the places you’d like to visit.

