Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city

White Light Night at Mid City South
White Light Night at Mid City South(White Light Night)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year.

“Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said.

For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton Rouge to local sellers.

“Well, this is a great kickoff for the holiday season to kind of get a head start on some of that holiday shopping,” Kemp said.

Local shop owners and artists said White Light Night helped boost business.

“For all of these local businesses, whether it be the brick-and-mortar shops or these local artists, this is the best night of the year for us to kind of grow that business and sell some products,” Kemp said.

Kemp added one of the highlights of the event was bringing the community together.

“I always like seeing the people come through, come through my store, but more than that, I always love getting great feedback from the artists who got to expose their artwork, sell their artwork and that’s always really nice to hear that people are supporting local artists and local business,” Kemp added.

The event takes place on Government Street from Jefferson Highway to the Electric Depot building

Event-goers can park at any of the local businesses, or the neighborhood. Police will be there and encourage walking, bike-riding, and using a ride-share service.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton...
I-TEAM: Baker man arrested on federal gun charges days after prior arrest
Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting on LSU’s campus early Thursday morning,...
Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made
A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a road rage incident...
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
Johnny Ahysen has the latest on today's WAFB partnership with Rouses Markets, the Saints, and...
Saints Tackle Hunger Food Drive at Noon
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today (Nov. 18) released a statement on speculation of...
Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race