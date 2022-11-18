White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year.

“Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said.

For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton Rouge to local sellers.

“Well, this is a great kickoff for the holiday season to kind of get a head start on some of that holiday shopping,” Kemp said.

Local shop owners and artists said White Light Night helped boost business.

“For all of these local businesses, whether it be the brick-and-mortar shops or these local artists, this is the best night of the year for us to kind of grow that business and sell some products,” Kemp said.

Kemp added one of the highlights of the event was bringing the community together.

“I always like seeing the people come through, come through my store, but more than that, I always love getting great feedback from the artists who got to expose their artwork, sell their artwork and that’s always really nice to hear that people are supporting local artists and local business,” Kemp added.

The event takes place on Government Street from Jefferson Highway to the Electric Depot building

Event-goers can park at any of the local businesses, or the neighborhood. Police will be there and encourage walking, bike-riding, and using a ride-share service.

