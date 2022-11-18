Facebook
TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 6 LSU hosts UAB

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For its final segment of the season, the TigerTV Tailgate will air earlier than usual to preview No. 6 LSU hosting UAB in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The show can be seen LIVE from noon until 12:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch if you don’t see the player.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN2.

