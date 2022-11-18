Facebook
Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race

US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)
US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
The following information is from the Office of Senator Bill Cassidy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today (Nov. 18) released a statement on speculation of his potential candidacy for Louisiana Governor.

“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”

