New Orleans Saints teaming up with Rouses to tackle hunger for Greater BR Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of you may already be talking about what food you’re bringing to the Thanksgiving meal. That’s not the case for others as many families in our part of the world don’t even know when their next meal will be. That’s why we’re tackling hunger and filling the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Friday, Nov. 18 at Rouses Market.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rouses on Lee Dr.

You can expect Saints Cheerleaders, Saints player, Randall Gay, and Saints mascot, Gumbo, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

