Man remains behind bars after 2 arrests made in LSU shooting

Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting on LSU’s campus early Thursday morning, the university announced.

According to a spokesman from the school, LSU Police and BRPD worked together to arrest two suspects in the incident after an emergency text message was sent out.

No members of the LSU community were involved in the incident.

Gavin Teague and Jevaughn Williams were booked into EBR Parish Prison but jail records show Williams has already bonded out.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight.

Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert that read, “Officers are investigating a report of shots heard near Dalrymple at West Lakeshore. Avoid the area.”

Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

