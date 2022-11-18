Facebook
LSU cruises past UNO

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and his team had no trouble downing UNO in the PMAC on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Tigers (3-0) cruised to a 91-62 win over the Privateers (1-2).

Information provided by LSU Sports:

LSU trailed for just the second time in the season early in the game at 6-2 with 18:29 to play. The Tigers then held the Privateers (1-2) to just three points over a seven-minute period while scoring 18 points on the offensive end to open up a 20-9 advantage that UNO could never recover from. The Tigers had a 14-0 run later in the half and led the game, 47-25, at intermission.

In the second half the Tigers were able to continue to get points off turnovers and built as much as a 34-point lead in the final 10 minutes while winning for the 27th consecutive time against a Louisiana school.

LSU scored 51 points off the bench in the contest, led by Derek Fountain, the Mississippi State transfer, with 15 points and seven steals. Cam Hayes, the transfer North State Carolina, had 13 points and three assists, while Justice Hill had 12 points, five assists and three steals, and a plus-minus +32 for the contest.

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had five three-pointers and 21 points to lead the Privateers, while Tyson Jackson added 14 points.

LSU outrebounded UNO, 36-29, and had 14 assists and 17 steals. UNO turned the ball over 23 times and LSU had 22 points off turnovers. UNO had seven points off LSU’s 14 turnovers.

LSU shot over 50 percent for the season, making 51-7 shots (30-of-58), including 16-of-24 in the second half. LSU was in double figures from the arc with 12 three-pointers (shooting 42.9%) and 19-of-26 from the free throw line.

LSU will next face Illinois State in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday, Nov. 21.

CLICK HERE for more.

