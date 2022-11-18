L.I.V.E. Program sees progress, expanding in future

Facebook
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s anti-crime group through education starts to see progress in one neighborhood.

Less than three months after launching, a new anti-crime group is already seeing results.

“We have not had a major violent incident in Zion City in over 200 days because of how this program has changed not just necessarily the education at this point, but the mindset of people of the community and giving them the hope that has been lost,” says Metro Council Member Darryl Hurst.

Hurst helped launched the L.I.V.E. Program, which stands for Lowering Incidences of Violence Through Education. It focuses on teenagers in Zion City, hoping to give them a fresh start through career training with Baton Rouge Community College.

“So, what we are looking for is the type of kids that we want to make a difference with. We can’t have a three to four year curriculum, we are looking at three to six months to get them in the program, out of the program, employed and making Baton Rouge a great environment for everyone,” adds Hurst.

Through the program teens have a chance to earn credentials for a potential job and have more access to educational opportunities.

“So, with adult education, we do language, reading and mathematics. So, we assess them where they currently stand, and that gives them an opportunity to join classes to improve in all those levels. That is one thing about education. Once you earn that that’s yours, you possess that for life and then it influences those around,” explains Dr. Brandy Tyson interim assistant vice chancellor of academic and workforce development at BRCC.

Right now, the program serves 10 kids, but Hurst says word is spreading and so is the interest and he hopes to expand the program and open it up to more kids.

“We have phase 2 and 3 kind of ready to go. Brookstown from my district will be phase two but the Mayor Waites of Baker, we have Barbara Carpenter and her group at Southern University have reached out and said that they will be willing to be another place that we can bring some kids outside of BRCC,” said Hurst.

Hurst says there is a waiting list, but he is encouraging families and their children to reach out if they are interested.

If you are interested in L.I.V.E. Program, you can call 225-389-4831

Or you can email them at: councildistrict05el@brla.gov

