I-TEAM: Baker man arrested on federal gun charges days after prior arrest

Charmaine Wilson, 25, was picked up on federal gun charges, including felon in possession of a firearm according to the federal arrest warrant.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest Friday, November 16, 2022.

Charmaine Wilson, 25, was picked up on federal gun charges, including felon in possession of a firearm according to the federal arrest warrant. Agents with the task force were able to track him down at a home on Greenwood Lane in Baker.

Wilson was just arrested on November 5, 2022 following an incident in Tigerland. A source close to the case tells the WAFB I-TEAM he had a Glock with a switch on it at the time which converted the weapon into a machine gun. According to arrest records, he was cutting donuts in a red Dodge Charger along Alvin Dark Avenue in the middle of the road while hundreds of people were walking along the roadway during the LSU game. When an officer told him to stop, the officer noticed a gun in Wilson’s hand as he raced away from the scene into a bar parking lot. Officers were able to track him down but they say he wrestled with police as they tried to take him into custody, at one point allegedly pushing an officer to the ground and causing the officer to cut his head. Police recovered a glock from the car which they say was stolen.

He faced a number of charges from that arrest including drag racing, handling of machine guns and resisting and officer. He was able to get out of parish prison the next day on $7,500 bond.

He was previously arrested back in 2016 for second degree murder after the fact and obstruction of justice charges after a fight over a flyer for a birthday party left a man dead.

He is currently being held at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

