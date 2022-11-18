Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say

KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18.

According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge.

Chief Tim Henderson identified the victims as Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant, and Dakota Rushing, 21, of Killian.

Police said Martin’s pick-up truck crossed the center line and hit Rushing’s SUV head-on.

According to police, emergency officials airlifted Martin to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Rushing died from his injuries at the scene, police added.

Officials say there is currently no indication of any impairment, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

Both families have been notified about the deaths, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.