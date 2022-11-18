Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother recounts deadly UVA shooting

A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say.

“Mike is a gift from God to me,” Brenda Hollins said.

Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was among a group of students from the University of Virginia (UVA) returning to campus Sunday, Nov. 13, when a gunman shot several people on a bus in a campus parking lot.

Hollins and one other student survived their injuries and were taken to the hospital.

That other student has since been sent home; information provided by University Hospital suggests.

RELATED
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

UVA athletics leaders said the three other shooting victims all died. Officials identified the three victims who died as D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, and Devin Chandler. All three were student-athletes on the school’s football team along with Hollins.

Hollins’ mother told WAFB her son was shot trying to help and save other students.

“I mean, what can I say? He was going to save lives. He was going to his brothers and sisters on that bus, and he wanted to do what he had to do to get someone off of there,” Hollins said.

She said her son also had the chance to talk with the families of the three slain me he considered brothers.

“He said today to D’Sean’s mother that he would do it again. It’s just his character,” Hollins said. “That’s the God in him. He knows God goes before him. He knows that. He moves because he knows that he’s covered.”

Talking with the other families was a moment Hollins felt her son needed to have to start the healing process.

“They were so grateful that Mike was still here,” Hollins said. “For the mothers to see him and tell him that they don’t want him to feel any survivor’s remorse because he’s here, and his brothers are gone. They reminded him there’s a reason why he’s still here, and he needed to hear that.”

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.

Jail records show Jones was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense). His bond was recently denied.

As far as justice goes, Brenda said that’s the last thing on her mind.

“That’s not my business. That’s between God and him. What I need to focus on is Mike, and his rehabilitation in getting him back on his feet, and graduating, and praying for the other families and moving forward. What happens there, God said vengeance is blind, but that’s not my business. So, I’m handling my business, and let God deal with the other,” Hollins said.

Hollins said her son is set to graduate in December. The goal is to get him back at full strength by next month so he can walk the stage to get his diploma.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; See when movies & tv shows shot locally...
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 17
Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight
A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother recounts deadly UVA shooting
The film industry in the Baton Rouge area is picking up steam.
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; See when movies & tv shows shot locally will air