Grass fire shuts down I-10 at LA 44, officials say

By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish firefighters are responding to several small grass fires that have ignited from near the Tanger mall to the Prairieville exit area, officials say.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, I-10 West is closed on LA 44 because of the grass fire.

Officials say drivers should use an alternate route.

Details about what caused the fire have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

