Grass fire shuts down I-10 at LA 44, officials say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish firefighters are responding to several small grass fires that have ignited from near the Tanger mall to the Prairieville exit area, officials say.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, I-10 West is closed on LA 44 because of the grass fire.

Officials say drivers should use an alternate route.

I-10 West is closed on LA 44 due to a grass fire. Congestion is approaching 2 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 18, 2022

Details about what caused the fire have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.