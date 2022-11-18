Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

First freeze for many

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A freezing start to our day, both literally and figuratively, with a Freeze Warning in effect in Baton Rouge this Friday morning. We have a Hard Freeze Warning in the northern parishes so hopefully you protected the Ps. This is the coldest temperature we’ve had since March 13th earlier this year. 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18(WAFB)

Today will be mostly sunny with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18(WAFB)

An area of low pressure will send another front through the area, yielding rain chances tonight into Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18(WAFB)

We’re not expecting any storms since it’ll be too cold. Lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning, so no icing is expected. Saturday will be a cool day with highs only in the lower 50s under mainly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers.  

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18(WAFB)

Sunday looks dry, but still cool and mainly cloudy.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18(WAFB)

Small rain chances return early next week and may stick around for Thanksgiving. We’ll warm up a bit for Thanksgiving into the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 17
Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Thursday, November 17.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 17
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Thursday, Nov. 17.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 17
Jeff Morrow gives the 4 p.m. forecast on Thursday, November 17.
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 17