First freeze for many
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A freezing start to our day, both literally and figuratively, with a Freeze Warning in effect in Baton Rouge this Friday morning. We have a Hard Freeze Warning in the northern parishes so hopefully you protected the Ps. This is the coldest temperature we’ve had since March 13th earlier this year.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 50s.
An area of low pressure will send another front through the area, yielding rain chances tonight into Saturday.
We’re not expecting any storms since it’ll be too cold. Lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning, so no icing is expected. Saturday will be a cool day with highs only in the lower 50s under mainly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers.
Sunday looks dry, but still cool and mainly cloudy.
Small rain chances return early next week and may stick around for Thanksgiving. We’ll warm up a bit for Thanksgiving into the upper 60s.
