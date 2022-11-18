Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

Police presence in Baker
Police presence in Baker(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say.

Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead.

This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Leo Street near North Boulevard on...
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a road rage incident...
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 18
First freeze for many
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City