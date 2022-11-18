Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say.

Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead.

This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

