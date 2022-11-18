Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say.
Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead.
This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
