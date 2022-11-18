Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia.

Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8, 2022. This benefit event will help raise awareness and help with Jonise’s medical bills.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be located at 212 South 14th St.

Officials say there will be live performances, a motivational speaker, a Dj, and a comedy special. It is $30 per ticket or to reserve a table at the event.

“We are so overjoyed with this event. Bands from all over have come together to make it a reality and it really means a lot to our family, " said Denise Marcelle, Grandmother of Jonise.

Diamond Jonise, 23, benefit event (Denise Marcelle)

For more information on the event, you can call: (225)906-8582 or (225)933-4217

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help with Jonise. Click here for those details.

