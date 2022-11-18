Arrest made in connection to shooting on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Police say Darrel Jupiter, 46 was arrested for his role in a shooting that left a 31-year-old man hurt.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it happened in the 4200 block of North Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Police say the 31-year-old male victim was called to a crash scene by one of the involved vehicle drivers.

Jupiter, the other driver of the vehicle that was involved in the crash, became upset and began shooting at the victim hitting him multiple times.

Responding officers were able to apprehend Jupiter after a brief foot pursuit. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Jupiter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted 1st degree murder, convicted felon with a firearm and illegal use of weapon.

