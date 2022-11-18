Facebook
1 injured in shooting on Prescott Road

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17 just before 5:30 p.m.

BRPD says the it happened in the 5800 block of Prescott Road, near W. Brookstown Drive.

Officials confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

