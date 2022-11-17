Facebook
YOUR HEALTH: AI for diabetes

By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. That’s about 11 percent of the US population. Keeping blood sugar under control can improve outcomes in these patients, but it’s not always easy to do. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to help!

Artificial intelligence is something you commonly see in movies but researchers are now using the technology to help people with Type 2 diabetes get their disease under control.

Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis, MD, Endocrinologist, Cleveland Clinic says, “Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. It can also affect kidney function. It can affect nerves, it can increase the risk for lower limb amputation.”

One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control.

“Over time, when blood sugar rises, it can lead to a lot of different complications.” explains Doctor Kellis.

In a new study, researchers looked at a technology that uses artificial intelligence and the internet to gather data about a patient’s nutrition, physical activity, breathing, and sleep. Thousands of data points are collected via sensors. The info is delivered to doctors and patients to guide treatment decisions. Results showed nearly 84 percent of patients who used the tool achieved remission, which means they had normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without being on meds. The scientists say this is the highest reported rate of remission of Type 2 diabetes to date.

Helping people with diabetes live healthier lives and get off their medicines.

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are on the rise, especially among young people in the US. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 with type one diabetes increased by 45 percent and the number living with Type 2 went up by 95 percent!

