WANTED: Officials searching for rapper accused of murder, other charges

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who is considered to be ‘armed and dangerous.’

Deputies said Jarman K. King, known as “Monkey,” 22, of Baker, is a Baton Rouge rapper with a tight connection to the St. Helena Parish area.

King is being sought on charges of murder of a St. Helena Parish resident, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated battery in connection with an incident that happened in October, according to Sheriff Nathaniel Williams.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on King’s whereabouts to please contact Detective Jermaine Irving, Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 800-554-5245.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

