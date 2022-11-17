Facebook
Vacant house fire on N. 44th Street ruled arson

A BRFD fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally...
A BRFD fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire in Baton Rouge has been ruled as arson, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of N. 44th Street, near Gus Young Avenue, around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming out of the side back window of the vacant house.

They went inside through the front door to get the fire under control.

According to the department, even though the house is a total loss, crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to homes nearby.

A BRFD fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has any information about this fire, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 89-2050.

