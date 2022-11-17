Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some peeks of sunshine Thursday afternoon will become clear skies by the evening. This will allow temperatures to fall steadily overnight as the local area prepares for its first widespread freeze of the Fall/Winter season. Temperatures will dip to 30° for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning. Areas to the north and east will drop into the upper 20°s. Freezing temperatures can be expected for 0-8 hours across the local area with no freeze closer to the coast and the longest duration across the state line in Southwest Mississippi. Take care of people without reliable heat, bring in outdoor pets, and cover any sensitive vegetation you want to try and save Thursday night in preparation for Friday morning’s freeze. Pipes aren’t a significant concern as we won’t get cold enough or cold long enough for that to be an issue.

Clouds will fill back in Friday afternoon and evening as we await the arrival of a mid-level disturbance. We keep the forecast dry Friday which is good for high school playoff football. Spotty light rain showers will begin Saturday morning along the coast. Scattered light rain showers will start to spread inland through the day Saturday. The disturbance could linger into the evening which may make for a disagreeable LSU game forecast. Temperatures will stay chilly through the day. Rain amounts will be highest closest to the coast with totals near 1″. Inland areas can expect less than 1″ and for many less than 0.5″.

A warming trend takes place as we move through Thanksgiving week. Temperatures will be closer to normal by mid-week. The tradeoff for the warmer temperatures will unfortunately be showers and t-storms. A storm system and cold front will be pushing through the area next Thursday. Off and on showers and t-storms are currently in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue, but it remains a possibility at this point.

