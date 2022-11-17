Suspect in hospital after leaping over railing on Intercoastal, led police on high-speed chase

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man is in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase on the Intercoastal that ended with the suspect leaping over the railing and crashing into two vehicles according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the suspect was clocked speeding at 80 miles per hour on a service road near the Intercoastal. The deputy felt that human life was in danger and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and went on to the intercoastal and he encountered stopped traffic.

WBRSO states that the suspect, who they believe is an illegal immigrant, crashed into two vehicles on the Intercoastal and then leaped over the railing and broke some bones. He was then transferred to a local hospital.

Officials state that once the suspect is released he will face several charges including aggravated battery and up to aggravated flight from an officer.

This is a developing story and we will update this story once more information is provided.

