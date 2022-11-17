Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect in hospital after leaping over railing on Intercoastal, led police on high-speed chase

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man is in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase on the Intercoastal that ended with the suspect leaping over the railing and crashing into two vehicles according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the suspect was clocked speeding at 80 miles per hour on a service road near the Intercoastal. The deputy felt that human life was in danger and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and went on to the intercoastal and he encountered stopped traffic.

WBRSO states that the suspect, who they believe is an illegal immigrant, crashed into two vehicles on the Intercoastal and then leaped over the railing and broke some bones. He was then transferred to a local hospital.

Officials state that once the suspect is released he will face several charges including aggravated battery and up to aggravated flight from an officer.

This is a developing story and we will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Renovated juvenile facility at Angola
OJJ sends letter to judges indicating it is ‘at full bed capacity’
Leonard Brown, (L), Denver Smith, (R).
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16
FIRST ALERT: Brief/light freeze Fri. AM; some passing showers Saturday
U.S. Department of Transportation logo (source: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal...
Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic