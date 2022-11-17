Staying chilly with showers possible by Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to run well below normal today, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s for most. We should enjoy a bit more sunshine than we’ve seen in recent days, although periods of clouds will continue to impact the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 17 (WAFB)

Friday Freeze

A Freeze Watch has been issued for much of our area from midnight through 8 a.m. on Friday. A light freeze appears likely for areas near and north of the interstates by Friday morning. You’ll want to take care of people, pets, and plants from Friday night into Saturday morning, but pipes will NOT be an issue. Freeze durations of 3-6 hours will be common around metro Baton Rouge, with those durations possibly extending from 6-10 hours for areas north of the Capital City.

Weekend Rain

We continue to track the potential for some rain on Saturday as low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico sends moisture up-and-over a cold front to our south. Rains will be most widespread south of I-10, but we’re starting to see a stronger signal for much of our area to pick up at least some rain on Saturday. Scattered light showers may linger into a portion of the LSU game Saturday night, with chilly temperatures a certainty.

Thanksgiving Week

Chilly weather continues into Monday before temperatures begin a slow moderating trend for the rest of next week. Highs could reach or top 70 degrees by Wednesday. Uncertainty remains on rain potential during the second half of the week but suffice to say scattered showers and a few t-storms could occur anywhere from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

