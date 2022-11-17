Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible

Police in Michigan said Bobby Lee McMillan, 28, traveled to meet up with a child and sexually...
Police in Michigan said Bobby Lee McMillan, 28, traveled to meet up with a child and sexually assault her after communicating with her on Snapchat.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties.

During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old Bobby Lee McMillan traveled to Linden to meet up with a child and sexually assault her.

McMillan met the victim and proceeded to groom and build an emotional relationship with her using Snapchat, Sutter said.

The victim’s parents came forward with their daughter to tell her story, according to Sutter. She met up with McMillan alone at a park, away from her home, where he assaulted her several times, Sutter said.

Swanson said McMillian is also linked to similar cases in Bay, Mecosta, and Livingston counties.

McMillian is being held in the Genesee County Jail and was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and four counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Swanson said McMillan is a habitual offender. His bond was set at $800,000.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Leo Street near North Boulevard on...
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
Raneshia Pointer
APSO: Woman arrested for shooting outside gas station that stemmed from fight
Police Lights
Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott Road
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
(Source: MGN)
Cold weather shelters open in the capital area