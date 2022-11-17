Metro Council agrees to regulate short-term rentals in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Short-term rentals are now regulated in the capital city.

The use of rental systems has been widely debated for years. The regulations come after Wednesday’s unanimous Metro Council vote.

The new provisions require rental property owners to obtain a permit. This will allow them to continue running their business.

The permit ensures that property owners are following all rules and regulations in place, registering to pay taxes, and being held accountable for renters.

Owners can lose their ability to rent if they receive three violations within a year-long period.

