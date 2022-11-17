Facebook
LSU PD respond to reports of shots fired on campus

Police later announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.
Police later announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight.

Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert that read, “Officers are investigating a report of shots heard near Dalrymple at West Lakeshore. Avoid the area.”

Police informed the LSU community about the incident with an alert.
Police informed the LSU community about the incident with an alert.(WAFB)

Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.

Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.
Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.(WAFB)

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Cali Hubbard will have live updates on 9News This Morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

