LSP: Missing Houma woman found safe

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say a missing Houma woman has been found safe.

Authorities announced 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin was located on Thursday, Nov. 17.

She was described as 5′0″ and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair.

Police said she was last seen on Nov. 16 around 4:30 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her home on School Street in Houma.

She was discovered missing that same day around 6 p.m. when a family member went to check on her. She was believed to have left her house on foot with an unknown direction of travel.

Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

