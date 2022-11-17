Facebook
LSP: Missing Houma woman found safe

Authorities announced 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin was located on Thursday, Nov. 17.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say a missing Houma woman has been found safe.

She was described as 5′0″ and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair.

Police said she was last seen on Nov. 16 around 4:30 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her home on School Street in Houma.

She was discovered missing that same day around 6 p.m. when a family member went to check on her. She was believed to have left her house on foot with an unknown direction of travel.

Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

