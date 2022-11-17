Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night

You should be able to see the meteor shower Thursday night into early Friday. (Credit: NASA, NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready for quite a show.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night and Friday morning.

Astronomers say you also may be able to see it Friday night into Saturday morning.

The meteors are the size of tiny peas and sand-size bits of dust and debris crumbling off a comet as it swings by Earth. They are coming from the constellation Leo The Lion in the east.

Leonid is the fastest meteor shower, striking the Earth’s atmosphere at 158,000 miles per hour.

Some of the greatest meteor showers ever seen have been Leonids.

In recent years, they have been a full-fledged meteor storm and can be seen anywhere on Earth, except Antarctica.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug...
Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, November 7
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, November 7
FILE - The abdomen of a pregnant woman is being monitored to check the condition of the fetus....
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades