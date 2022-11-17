JACQUES TALK: BJ Ojulari & Josh Williams.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two of the biggest leaders on this year’s LSU football team have been junior defensive end BJ Ojulari and junior running back Josh Williams.

The two visited with WAFB-TV sports from Gordon Mckernan’s office, as the Tigers have locked up the SEC West and will appear in the conference championship game.

