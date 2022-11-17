Facebook
Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott Road

Police Lights
(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders were called out to another reported shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

BRPD says the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Prescott Road.

Officials confirm one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

