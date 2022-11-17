DOTD announces lane closures on S. Acadian Thruway

The following is a press release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that S. Acadian Thruway will have alternating, outside lane closures continuing from Monday, November 21, to Thursday, December 15, 2022. Closures will be Monday – Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

These daily closures will be located between the intersections of Stanford Ave/Morning Glory Ave and Acadian Thruway/Bawell St. One lane of traffic shall be maintained in all directions at all times. These closures are necessary for construction of railroad bridge abutments. These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. For additional information regarding any of these closures please contact Desmond Sam, at (225) 231-4123.

