DOTD announces lane closures on S. Acadian Thruway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The following is a press release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that S. Acadian Thruway will have alternating, outside lane closures continuing from Monday, November 21, to Thursday, December 15, 2022. Closures will be Monday – Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

These daily closures will be located between the intersections of Stanford Ave/Morning Glory Ave and Acadian Thruway/Bawell St. One lane of traffic shall be maintained in all directions at all times. These closures are necessary for construction of railroad bridge abutments. These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. For additional information regarding any of these closures please contact Desmond Sam, at (225) 231-4123.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is committed to delivering transportation and public works systems that enhance the quality of life. In addition to more than 16,600 miles of roadway, including over 890 miles of interstate, DOTD supports the development of the state’s aviation, marine and rail infrastructures. Through this work, we are able to facilitate economic development, create job opportunities, improve vital evacuation routes, and make critical freight corridors safer and more efficient.

For more information, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683). Business hours are 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please let us know how we may better serve you: Customer Service Survey.

