CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for alleged debit card thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing a debit card.

Destinee Mena, 23, is connected to theft of a debit card resulting in unauthorized transactions totaling around $1200, police say.

According to officials, the debit card belonged to a local business.

Mena is 5′2″ in height, weighs 125 lbs., has black hair, and brown eyes, officials say.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at: 344-STOP (7867)

