BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.
The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard.
At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The motive and extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.