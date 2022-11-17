BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.

The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard.

At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The motive and extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

