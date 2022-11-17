Facebook
Bourbon-Vanilla Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Everyone knows in the south we pride ourselves on our cooking, and no southern meal would be complete without a sweet potato dish.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone knows in the south we pride ourselves on our cooking, and no southern meal would be complete without a sweet potato dish. This recipe is indeed a delight to share with friends and family at holiday dinners or any “delightful” occasion.

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes

⅓ cup bourbon

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

4 tbsps butter

1 cup firmly packaged light brown sugar

½ tsp salt

½ cup chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil then set aside. Pierce sweet potatoes with a fork and wrap each potato tightly with foil. Bake 45–60 minutes or until soft. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and carefully scoop flesh into bowl of a food processor, taking care not to tear shell, leaving a ¼-inch interior border inside shell. Place sweet potato shells on prepared baking sheet and set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add bourbon, vanilla, brown sugar and salt then cook, whisking frequently, until sugar has dissolved. Allow mixture to cool 5 minutes. Slowly transfer bourbon mixture into food processor with sweet potato flesh and pulse to combine. Spoon potato mixture back into sweet potato shells then sprinkle evenly with pecans. Bake 20–25 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through.

