Anti Social Social Club and Raising Cane’s cook up new collaboration

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular streetwear brand that originated in Los Angeles is teaming up with a beloved Baton Rouge based fast food restaurant for a mouthwatering new apparel collaboration, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Anti Social Social Club x Raising Cane’s collection is scheduled to drop on Saturday, Nov. 19, according an announcement posted to the brand’s Instagram page.

Unfortunately, Cane’s lovers could have a tough decision to make when it comes to selecting which piece of merchandise to purchase.

The collection features what the company describes as “uber-comfortable” hoodies with camouflage print, accented with splashes of pink. Look out for a bright fuchsia hoodie with metallic branding for an extra pop of flair and drama.

There’s also a white button down shirt with both the ASSC and Raising Cane’s logo splashed across it for ultimate style.

Other items include a pair of black shorts, a black bucket hat, a white bandana, t-shirts, accessories and more.

The collaboration will be available to shop at 10 a.m. CST Saturday on the clothing brand’s website.

Prices from $55 to $85 USD.

Raising Cane’s says you can stop by one of its locations for an exclusive ASSC decal. Limited quantities are available.

