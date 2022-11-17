Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dutchtown RB/DB AK Burrell

By Steve Schneider
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - We had 11 winners for Sportsline Player of the Week during the 10-week regular season and our Week 11 winner for Sportsline Player of the Week for the first week of the playoffs is Dutchtown’s senior defensive back/running back AK Burrell.

The Griffins top defender continued to make plays in the first round against Parkway. Burrell finished with seven tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and a pass breakup. Head coach Guy Mistretta has given Burrell the ball offensively on spot duty and against Parkway he went all in for the offense.

Burrell finished the game with 141 yards on just seven carries for an average of 20 yards per attempt. He also added two touchdowns in the Griffin’s 42-8 win.

