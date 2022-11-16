Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Every breath you take; Zinc to the rescue

Most of us take about 16 breaths a minute – that’s 960 breaths an hour, 23,000 breaths a day,...
Most of us take about 16 breaths a minute – that’s 960 breaths an hour, 23,000 breaths a day, and eight million breaths a year.(MGN)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Breathing is something most of us take for granted; we don’t even think about it. But for some, just this simple task of taking air in and out gets harder as they age.  More than 100,000 seniors suffer from something called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. There is no cure but now, doctors are one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it.

Most of us take about 16 breaths a minute – that’s 960 breaths an hour, 23,000 breaths a day, and eight million breaths a year. But some don’t take a single breath for granted.

“Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease in which the lungs form scar tissue,” explains Director of the Lung Institute at Cedars-Sinai,  Paul Noble, MD.

There’s no known cause for IPF.

“They either get a lung transplant or succumb to the disease within five years. The prognosis is worse than many cancers,” Dr. Noble further explains.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai have now identified a root cause of IPF. They found stem cells lining the air sacs in the lungs lose their ability to process zinc.

Dr. Noble says, “Zinc is an essential mineral. It’s a nutrient that’s used for a lot of cellular processes.”

IPF lungs are missing a protein called zinc transporter eight, or ZIP8, which draws zinc into the cell. When researchers fed mice zinc supplements, their fibrosis improved. When they added a combination of NAD+ and Sirtuin1 activators, all of which are supplements sold over the counter, the fibrosis improved, even reversed.

“The idea of potentially improving lung function is something that really gets me out of bed in the morning,” Dr. Noble expresses.

Next, Dr. Noble and his team hope to develop a clinical trial and are hopeful the treatment could not only help treat IPF but could also be a treatment for long-COVID and other respiratory illnesses.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16
Clouds, chilly temps again today
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic
Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police officer shoots dog after it ‘lunged’ towards him; owner cited
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic