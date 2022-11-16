Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”

It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating locations after 5 p.m.

The Art Show featuring Jade Brady is kicking off the new initiative Nov. 16.

It’s happening at Brass downtown from 5-9 p.m.

