UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured is being held in jail without bond.

CBS19 News in Charlottesville, Virginia reports Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22 will remain in police custody.

Jones appeared in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 via video conference.

The hearing began at 9 a.m.

New details about the shooting that took place on UVA’s campus emerged in court.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said Jones was not shooting randomly at people on the bus. One of the victims was allegedly shot and killed while he was asleep.

Jones was originally expected to appear for an early morning video arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15 but the appearance was never scheduled because the district court never received the proper paperwork.

UVA SHOOTING SUSPECT HEARING UPDATE: Our sister station in Charlottesville reports Christopher Jones Jr.’s arraignment hearing has been postponed. @WAFB https://t.co/8A8642le3s — lizkohTV (@lizkohTV) November 15, 2022

Virginia court records show Jones is facing three second-degree murder charges, two malicious bodily injury charges and five counts of use of firearm in felony (first offense).

On Tuesday evening, Jones was taken from Henrico Jail to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Jones is due back in court on Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

