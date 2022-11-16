Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured is being held in jail without bond.

CBS19 News in Charlottesville, Virginia reports Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22 will remain in police custody.

Jones appeared in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 via video conference.

The hearing began at 9 a.m.

New details about the shooting that took place on UVA’s campus emerged in court.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said Jones was not shooting randomly at people on the bus. One of the victims was allegedly shot and killed while he was asleep.

RELATED STORY
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting

Jones was originally expected to appear for an early morning video arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15 but the appearance was never scheduled because the district court never received the proper paperwork.

Virginia court records show Jones is facing three second-degree murder charges, two malicious bodily injury charges and five counts of use of firearm in felony (first offense).

On Tuesday evening, Jones was taken from Henrico Jail to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Jones is due back in court on Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Shooting outside gas station in Ascension Parish sends 1 to hospital, deputies say
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area.
Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation